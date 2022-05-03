Disneyland Resort Celebrates Star Wars with Limited Time Experiences

Disneyland Resort in California is sharing some exciting limited-time experiences and character encounters that will be happening in May and June.
What's Happening:
- Not only are there exciting adventures already found in both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park all year, but there are more things that even the biggest Star Wars fans can look forward to.
- The return of the popular coaster Hyperspace Mountain.
- Character appearances by Captain Phasma.
- A detachment of Stormtroopers in Tomorrowland and more visitors making an appearance.
- Limited-time photo spots celebrating the Disney+ original series’ setting in the Star Wars galaxy.
- Stormtroopers, K-2SO, and Grogu appear in special Magic Shots.
- Treats from a galaxy far, far away, such as blue milk, Mon Cala Swirl, Ishi Tib-style Pasta with Braised Beef Banthak, a Wookiee cookie and more.
- All-new souvenirs are available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland (while supplies last).
- Downtown Disney District and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort join the fun with an expansion of the Star Wars Trading Post, special offerings and out-of-this-world displays.
