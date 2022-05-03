Disneyland Resort Celebrates Star Wars with Limited Time Experiences

Disneyland Resort in California is sharing some exciting limited-time experiences and character encounters that will be happening in May and June.

What's Happening:

Not only are there exciting adventures already found in both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The return of the popular coaster Hyperspace Mountain

Character appearances by Captain Phasma.

A detachment of Stormtroopers in Tomorrowland and more visitors making an appearance.

Limited-time photo spots celebrating the Disney+ Star Wars galaxy.

galaxy. Stormtroopers, K-2SO, and Grogu appear in special Magic Shots.

Treats from a galaxy far, far away, such as blue milk, Mon Cala Swirl, Ishi Tib-style Pasta with Braised Beef Banthak, a Wookiee cookie and more.

All-new souvenirs are available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland (while supplies last).

Downtown Disney