Save 25% on Star Wars Home Collection Essentials from Sobel Westex

No matter what side of the Force you support, you can live your best galactic life with the Star Wars Home Collection by Sobel Westex. Throughout the month of May, Sobel Westex is offering guests 25% off the cosmic series of bedding, towels and decor in honor of Star Wars Day.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Star Wars Day deals keep pouring in and now’s the best time for Star Wars fans to score awesome discounts on the products they love from the brands they love.

Sobel Westex

In celebration of May the 4th, Sobel Westex is offering guests across the galaxy 25% off their line of Star Wars Home Collections. This includes: The Astromech Collection The Dark Side Collection The Jedi Collection The Tatooine Collection Classic Sheets Ancient Jedi Text Towels The Galaxy Throw Decorative Pillows

Now through May 31st , shoppers can take advantage of the 25% savings when they use the code: MAY4SW25 at checkout, and shipping is free for orders over $75.

, shoppers can take advantage of the 25% savings when they use the code: at checkout, and shipping is free for orders over $75. Whether you’re channeling the Dark Side or dreaming of home on Tatooine, you can always be comfortable in your private sanctuary with luxurious essentials

Happy shopping and May the 4th be with You!

The Astromech Collection

“The ever-faithful, unwaveringly loyal R2-D2 is a feisty Astromech droid of surprising determination and resourcefulness. Artoo’s cylindrical body, equipped with multiple instruments and sensors inspires us to create dynamic geometric-inspired patterns in shades of blue.”

Star Wars Astromech Bedding Collection – $279

Queen and King 7PC Set includes: (Throw not included, sold separately)

1 Comforter

2 Standard Shams

2 Euro Shams

1 Red Velvet Decorative Pillow 16" Round

1 Satin Flocked Decorative Pillow

The Dark Side Collection

“The Dark Side collection pits dark against light, sheer against opaque, and matte versus shine – translating into a study of shadowy contrasts. Subtle patterns are inspired by Darth Vader’s armor and the interior architectural details in the imposing Death Star space station.” (July 1st delivery)

Dark Side 7PC Bedding Collection – $279

Queen and King 7PC Set includes: (Throw not included, sold separately)

1 Comforter

2 Standard Shams

2 Euro Shams

1 Faux Leather Channel Quilted Decorative Pillow

1 Satin Flocked Decorative Pillow

The Jedi Collection

“Linen wrappings and the simplistic kimono style tunic of a Jedi’s robes, translates into a contemporary craft feel for our home collection. Shades of sun-bleached ivory brighten a soothing palette of natural tan and stone bringing us in tune with the Jedi’s powerful, yet meditative tranquil state.”

Jedi Bedding Collection – $279

Queen and King 7PC Set includes: (Throw not included, sold separately)

1 Comforter

2 Standard Shams

2 Euro Shams

1 Printed Aurebesh Decorative Pillow

1 Faux Leather with Belt

The Tatooine Collection

“Pulling from the worn desert environment of Tatooine we find bleached out colors and the texture of natural surfaces. Like all our collections, it’s rich with the subtle details of the film’s iconic moments.”

Tatooine 7PC Bedding Collection – $279

Queen and King 7PC Set includes: (Throw not included, sold separately)

1 Comforter

2 Standard Shams

2 Euro Shams

1 Printed Tatooine Moon Decorative Pillow

1 Satin Flocked Decorative Pillow

Classic Sheets

“Our 4pc classic sheet collection is designed to complement each of our seven-piece Star Wars Home bedding collections. With a total of 8 colors, you can create the look that best suits your character.” Currently available for pre-order (June 15th delivery)

Classic Sheet Collection | Vega – $99

Queen or King Sets include:

1 Flat Sheet

1 Fitted Sheet

2 Pillow Cases

Galaxy Throw

“The oversized Galaxy Chunky Knit Throw is ultra-soft and coordinates with all of the Star Wars bedding collections. This generously sized super sumptuous throw is weighty with a fluffy loft that will envelope you in cozy comfort that feels safe, no matter which part of the galaxy you’re in.” Available in four colors.

The Galaxy Throw | Azure – $119

Hand knitted 50” x 60”

Ancient Jedi Text Towels

“This beautiful towel design is inspired by Aurebesh, the Star Wars alphabet which was used in ancient Jedi texts. In both design and quality, this sculpted bath towel is unlike any in the galaxy. It has luxurious loft, and it’s super soft and absorbent.” Available in five colors.

The Jedi Ancient Text Towel | Clay – $79

Set includes: 2 Bath Towels 30x56in

Decorative Pillows

“Our one-of-a-kind decorative pillow collections are perfect for bringing home the elements of the Star Wars universe that most inspire us. Together they create an unparalleled unique design never seen before. But most importantly, they’re soft and comfortable and will quickly become your favorite spot to relax.” Available in four sets inspired by the bedding collections.

Star Wars Home Decorative Pillows – $79