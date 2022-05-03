Two Weeks of Fortnite Star Wars Just in Time for May the 4th

May the 4th is almost here, and it's a day for all Star Wars fans to celebrate. If you are a fan of Fortnite, then you will not only be celebrating on the 4th but for two weeks, according to Epic Games.
What's Happening:
- Fortnite is joining in for Star Wars Day, but it will last longer than just one day.
- Star Wars items from years past will be unvaulted from May 3rd until May 17th, 2022.
- You can use these items in special quests to unlock an Empire Banner.
- Every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that has been in the Item Shop will also return.
Start Blasting:
- The E-11 Blaster Rifle is returning and can now be wielded by players.
- If you are trying to find one, Stormtroopers have set up checkpoints in search of Obi-Wan.
- You can go to these checkpoints and exchange Bars for a Blaster.
- They can also be found in Chests and on the ground.
Empire Accreditation:
- Starting now until May 17th at 12 AM ET, you will be able to go through Stormtrooper training in the new Star Wars Quests.
- For these quests, you will have to compensate for a landspeeder (aka vehicle) and use Jedi contraband (aka lightsaber).
- Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and for completing five, you’ll earn an Empire Banner.
Star Wars Outfits Back in the Shop:
- With all of these Star Wars Day festivities, every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that’s been in the Item Shop will make a comeback:
- Imperial Stormtrooper
- Kylo Ren
- Zorii Bliss
- Finn
- Rey
- Sith Trooper
- Boba Fett
- Fennec Shand
- Krrsantan