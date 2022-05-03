Two Weeks of Fortnite Star Wars Just in Time for May the 4th

May the 4th is almost here, and it's a day for all Star Wars fans to celebrate. If you are a fan of Fortnite, then you will not only be celebrating on the 4th but for two weeks, according to Epic Games.

What's Happening:

Fortnite is joining in for Star Wars Day, but it will last longer than just one day.

Day, but it will last longer than just one day. Star Wars items from years past will be unvaulted from May 3rd until May 17th, 2022.

You can use these items in special quests to unlock an Empire Banner.

Every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that has been in the Item Shop will also return.

Start Blasting:

The E-11 Blaster Rifle is returning and can now be wielded by players.

If you are trying to find one, Stormtroopers have set up checkpoints in search of Obi-Wan.

You can go to these checkpoints and exchange Bars for a Blaster.

They can also be found in Chests and on the ground.

Empire Accreditation:

Starting now until May 17th at 12 AM ET, you will be able to go through Stormtrooper training in the new Star Wars Quests.

Quests. For these quests, you will have to compensate for a landspeeder (aka vehicle) and use Jedi contraband (aka lightsaber).

Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and for completing five, you’ll earn an Empire Banner.

Star Wars Outfits Back in the Shop: