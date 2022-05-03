Two Weeks of Fortnite Star Wars Just in Time for May the 4th

May the 4th is almost here, and it's a day for all Star Wars fans to celebrate. If you are a fan of Fortnite, then you will not only be celebrating on the 4th but for two weeks, according to Epic Games.

What's Happening:

  • Fortnite is joining in for Star Wars Day, but it will last longer than just one day.
  • Star Wars items from years past will be unvaulted from May 3rd until May 17th, 2022.
  • You can use these items in special quests to unlock an Empire Banner.
  • Every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that has been in the Item Shop will also return.

Start Blasting:

  • The E-11 Blaster Rifle is returning and can now be wielded by players.
  • If you are trying to find one, Stormtroopers have set up checkpoints in search of Obi-Wan.
  • You can go to these checkpoints and exchange Bars for a Blaster.
  • They can also be found in Chests and on the ground.

Empire Accreditation:

  • Starting now until May 17th at 12 AM ET, you will be able to go through Stormtrooper training in the new Star Wars Quests.
  • For these quests, you will have to compensate for a landspeeder (aka vehicle) and use Jedi contraband (aka lightsaber).
  • Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and for completing five, you’ll earn an Empire Banner.

Star Wars Outfits Back in the Shop:

  • With all of these Star Wars Day festivities, every non-Battle Pass Star Wars Outfit that’s been in the Item Shop will make a comeback:
  • Imperial Stormtrooper
  • Kylo Ren
  • Zorii Bliss
  • Finn
  • Rey
  • Sith Trooper
  • Boba Fett
  • Fennec Shand
  • Krrsantan