Disney+ Announces New Documentary Series “Light and Magic”

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has debuted the new Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett but has also announced a new six-part documentary series that will debut later this summer, Light and Magic.

Star Wars Day is here and Disney+ is joining in the fun and celebrations by showcasing a new exclusive series from Lucasfilm, Light and Magic .

. Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

From Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the six-part documentary series premieres exclusively on Disney+ July 27.

On Friday, May 27, attendees of Star Wars Celebration will be among the first in the world to get a sneak peek at Light & Magic with an “illuminating” discussion panel featuring Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard, joined by VFX titans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan, and Lynwen Brennan, Lucasfilm executive vice president and general manager.

On Friday, May 27, attendees of Star Wars Celebration will be among the first in the world to get a sneak peek at Light & Magic with an "illuminating" discussion panel featuring Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard, joined by VFX titans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan, and Lynwen Brennan, Lucasfilm executive vice president and general manager. The news of this new series breaks as Disney+ releases Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett today on the streaming service in celebration of Star Wars day. Later in the month, subscribers will get access to the highly-anticipated new original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star of that series, Ewan McGregor will be making a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight, also in celebration of Star Wars Day.

