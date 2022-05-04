Loungefly Drops New Star Wars Collections that are Out of This World

The Star Wars Day celebration is just beginning and everyone wants in on the fun today, including Loungefly. This year they’re celebrating powerful ladies, a desert planet and the infamous Darth Vader.

What’s Happening:

Loungefly

This month, the brand will commemorate the cultural phenomenon and its iconic characters with these must-have accessories that have landed just in time.

The collection includes three designs themed to Ladies of the Rebellion Jakku Darth Vader Comic Strip

The series of accessories spans mini backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags and more.

Loungefly’s Star Wars line is officially licensed and as always their bags are crafted with vegan leather (polyurethane).

The new selections will go on sale on May 4th (Star Wars Day) and prices range from $40-$90.

Star Wars: Ladies of the Rebellion

“Rebels, rulers, and royalty, the Star Wars women of the Rebellion are a force to be reckoned with against the dark side. Join their ranks and take them along with you. Crafted in elegant and flowing art nouveau style, the framed images of Padmé Amidala, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano, and Rey stand triumphant in vibrant colors with gold accents.”

Mini Backpack ($90)

Crossbody Bag ($75)

Wallet ($40)

Star Wars: Lands Jakku

“As the sun sets on the desert planet Jakku, silhouettes of crashed ships and abandoned battle gear appear in the sand. An outline of the scavenger Rey is found on the front zipper pocket while the planet’s name appears up above. On the back, a desert-colored symbol of the Resistance provides a reminder that heroes can come from anywhere.”

Mini Backpack ($75)

Wallet ($40)

Star Wars: Darth Vader Comic Strip

“Parenthood is a galactic responsibility. This mini backpack displays an all-over print of Darth Vader with a young Luke and Leia. Featuring artwork by Jeffery Brown, these comic book-style panels imagine endearing scenarios of Darth Vader as he experiences the everyday challenge of raising two of the galaxy’s finest heroes.”

Mini Backpack ($75)

Wallet ($40)

How are you celebrating May the 4th? Be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for Star Wars Day news, merchandise, live streams and more.