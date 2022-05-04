Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Commits Another Million Dollars To Community Workforce Development Program

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock has shared an update showcasing some of the successes of the new Community Workforce Development Program, and pledged an additional million dollars to the program.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock took to Instagram showing off the results of the Community Workforce Development Program that was launched earlier this year, and shared that the Disneyland Resort is committing another million dollars to the program.

The video shows off several of the success stories of the Community Workforce Development and how they succeeded with the program’s help throughout Anaheim.

Potrock captioned the video: “I’m thrilled to share @disneyland is committing another one million dollars to our Community Workforce Development Program, bringing the total to $5 million over the past few years toward local nonprofits that support underserved youth and job seekers. See how this program has already made a difference in Anaheim!”

Back in March, Disneyland Resort invested in a workforce development initiative, partnering with multifaceted nonprofit organizations that serve a diverse set of needs in the community for youth and job-seekers. In addition to financial support, Disney VoluntEARS builds meaningful relationships with these nonprofits by sharing their time and expertise. Over the last four years, Disneyland Resort has donated $4 million to expand the services these organizations offer so they can create even more opportunities for their clients.

This community workforce development initiative supports three pillars: Mentorship : Cast members, through the Disney VoluntEARS program, have the opportunity to mentor youth one-on-one through school and community initiatives. Career Skills Development: Disney VoluntEARS lend their time and business expertise to lead career sessions with topics such as resume writing, interview skills, business etiquette, engineering, guest service and speaker sessions. Community Program Support: Disneyland Resort offers grants to organizations that specialize in helping students and adults enter or re-enter the workforce.

At the time, Potrock said, “For decades, Disney has been proud to partner in the communities where we live, work and play. We collaborate with local nonprofits and volunteer to make a difference and address critical needs. Disneyland Resort’s commitment to long-term investment in workforce development brings our renowned career skill training and leadership development directly to our community. We are excited about what the future holds for this initiative and its participants.”