Hold the Galaxy in Your Hands with Star Wars Geeki Tikis from Entertainment Earth

Talking about your favorite fandom —especially Star Wars—can leave you super thirsty. What if there was a way to stay hydrated and discuss all things Lucasfilm? There is! Fans can shop a variety of colorful and detailed Star Wars Geeki Tikis that will spark conversations about the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you looking for some new Star Wars items to add to your collection? If your kitchen, bar or favorite lounge area could use a galactic update, you’ll love the latest arrivals from Geeki Tikis.

Entertainment Earth

Whether looking for an individual mug or going all in on a bundle, this colorful drinkware is full of fun references from your favorite Star Wars stories including: A New Hope The Empire Strikes Back Return of the Jedi

Entertainment Earth is also among the first retailers to carry the character mugs featuring: Ahsoka Tano Bo Katan Dark Trooper

Bundles are priced between $45-$65 and individual mugs sell for $27.99. Links to festive mugs can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Star Wars Original Trilogy Geeki Tiki Mug Bundles

These creative and colorful Star Wars Scenic Geeki Tiki Mugs feature a wraparound scenic designs bursting with characters and imagery. From the sands of Tatooine and the swamps of Dagobah, to Hoth, Jabba’s Palace and beyond, fans will find fun nods to the beloved trilogy.

Star Wars: Ep IV 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug Bundle of 2 – $45.00

Two (2) 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mugs

Tatooine – limited to 1,500 pieces

Mos Eisley – limited to 1,200 pieces

High-quality, durable, stoneware-ceramic

Hand wash only

8-inch tall

Star Wars: Ep V 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug Bundle of 3 – $65.00

Three (3) 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mugs

Hoth – limited to 1,500 pieces

Bespin – limited to 1,500 pieces

Dagobah – limited to 1,500 pieces

High-quality, durable, stoneware-ceramic

Hand wash only

8-inch tall

Star Wars: Ep VI 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug Bundle of 2 – $45.00

Jabba’s Palace – limited to 1,200 pieces

Endor – limited to 1,500 pieces

High-quality, durable, stoneware-ceramic

Hand wash only

8-inch tall

Individual Star Wars The Mandalorian Geeki Tiki Mugs

Available first from Entertainment Earth! Three 18-ounce mugs themed to The Mandalorian will make quite the statement piece as you entertain at home.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

18 oz. mug

Top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe

Ceramic material

7 1/2-inches tall x 3 3/4-inches long x 3 3/4-inches wide

Ages 14 and up.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan 17 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

17 oz.

Top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe

Ceramic material

7 1/4-inches tall x 3 3/4-inches long x 3 1/4-inches wide

Ages 14 and up

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Dark Trooper 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $27.99

18 oz. mug

Top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe

Ceramic material

7 1/2-inches tall x 3 3/4-inches long x 3 3/4-inches wide

Ages 14 and up.

How are you celebrating May the 4th? Be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for Star Wars Day news, merchandise, live streams and more.