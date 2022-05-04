Trio of Starbucks “Been There” Mugs Land at shopDisney for Star Wars Day

What’s the first thing you think of when drinking your morning coffee (or tea, we won’t judge)? If it’s the various planets that make up the Star Wars galaxy, then you’re going to love the latest Starbucks “Been There” mugs that arrived on shopDisney, on May the 4th naturally.

What’s Happening:

With immersive destinations like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

In the meantime, fans can dream of the place they’d love to visit when they scoop up three new Starbucks “Been There” mugs.

Available now on shopDisney, the latest themed beverage holders feature far off planets from the Star Wars universe including: Ahch-To Naboo Nevarro

Each mug has a white background full of “hand drawn” images of landmarks and characters important to the planet. The inside of the mugs feature a solid color that’s subtly connected to the famed locale.

Starbucks “Been There” mugs sell for $22.99 each and are available now on shopDisney

Ahch-To

One of the newer planets (at least to the big screen) is Ahch-To where Rey found Luke and asked for training in the ways of the Force. Both can be spotted here along with Chewbacca and Porgs, the ghost of Yoda (yes!) and an X-Wing and more!

Star Wars Ahch-To Starbucks Mug | shopDisney

Microwave and dishwasher safe

Stoneware

Approx. 5 3/4'' H x 4'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Holds 14 oz.

Naboo

Anikin would love this sleek, not gritty mug that features Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, “Duel of the Fates” scene (why?), even Jar Jar Binks, and that’s just on the front! Around the side you’ll spy Palpatine, the Trade Federation Battleship and even some underwater monsters…there’s always a bigger fish!

Star Wars Naboo Starbucks Mug | shopDisney

Nevarro

Take a look and you’ll spot Mando, Grogu, the mythosaur skull, the Razer Crest, IG-11, Greef Karga, a TIE Fighter and so much more.

Star Wars Nevarro Starbucks Mug | shopDisney

How are you celebrating May the 4th? Be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for Star Wars Day news, merchandise, live streams and more.