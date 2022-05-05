2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations have been revealed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

What’s Happening:

  • The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
  • The Daytime Emmy Awards have been recognizing achievements in daytime television programming (broadcasts between 2:00 am – 6:00 pm) since 1974.
  • The award show will air on Friday, June 24th on CBS from 9:00 pm ET and streamed on Paramount+.
  • The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 18th at watch.TheEmmys.tv.
  • A final determination of which categories will be presented through the broadcast or through social media will be announced at a later date.
  • In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
  • Below is a list of nominations that The Walt Disney Company has received for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
  • The full list of nominees can be found here.

Disney Nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

  • Small Business Revolution – Hulu

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Daytime Special

  • 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 – ABC

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

  • Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital – ABC
  • Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

  • Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital – ABC
  • Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

  • Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital – ABC
  • James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

  • Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC
  • William Lipton as Cameron Webber – General Hospital – ABC
  • Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

  • Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

  • Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain – The View – ABC
  • Robin Roberts – Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Disney+

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

  • General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Lighting Direction

  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

  • General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Casting

  • General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

  • General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Hairstyling

  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Makeup

  • General Hospital – ABC
  • The View – ABC

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The View – ABC
