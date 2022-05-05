2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations have been revealed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have been recognizing achievements in daytime television programming (broadcasts between 2:00 am – 6:00 pm) since 1974.

The award show will air on Friday, June 24th on CBS from 9:00 pm ET and streamed on Paramount+.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 18th at watch.TheEmmys.tv

A final determination of which categories will be presented through the broadcast or through social media will be announced at a later date.

In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

Below is a list of nominations that The Walt Disney Company has received for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The full list of nominees can be found here

Disney Nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Small Business Revolution – Hulu

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Daytime Special

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 – ABC

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital – ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital – ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital – ABC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC

William Lipton as Cameron Webber – General Hospital – ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Game Show Host

Pat Sajak – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain – The View

Robin Roberts – Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Disney+

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC

The View – ABC

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The View – ABC

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC

The View – ABC

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

The View – ABC

Outstanding Casting

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The View – ABC

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

General Hospital – ABC

Outstanding Hairstyling

The View – ABC

Outstanding Makeup

General Hospital – ABC

The View – ABC

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

The View – ABC