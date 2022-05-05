2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations have been revealed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards have been recognizing achievements in daytime television programming (broadcasts between 2:00 am – 6:00 pm) since 1974.
- The award show will air on Friday, June 24th on CBS from 9:00 pm ET and streamed on Paramount+.
- The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 18th at watch.TheEmmys.tv.
- A final determination of which categories will be presented through the broadcast or through social media will be announced at a later date.
- In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
- Below is a list of nominations that The Walt Disney Company has received for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
Disney Nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
- Small Business Revolution – Hulu
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
- GMA3: What You Need to Know – ABC
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Disney+
Outstanding Daytime Special
- 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 – ABC
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves – General Hospital – ABC
- Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital – ABC
- Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor
- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault – General Hospital – ABC
- James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital – ABC
- William Lipton as Cameron Webber – General Hospital – ABC
- Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series
- Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Game Show Host
- Pat Sajak – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – ABC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain – The View – ABC
- Robin Roberts – Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Disney+
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
- General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
- General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Lighting Direction
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
- General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Casting
- General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
- General Hospital – ABC
Outstanding Hairstyling
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Makeup
- General Hospital – ABC
- The View – ABC
Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling
- The View – ABC