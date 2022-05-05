“Modern Family” Star Ed O’Neill Tapped To Play Donald Sterling In Upcoming FX Limited Series

A new FX Limited series about the disgraced LA Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, has tapped Modern Family star Ed O’Neill to star, according to Deadline.
- Modern Family star Ed O’Neill has reportedly been tapped to star alongside Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver in a new FX Limited Series chronicling the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.
- The Sterling Affairs will see O’Neill cast as the titular owner of the team as it tells the behind-the-scenes story of Coach Doc Rivers, (Fishburne) and the Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60-plus years, Shelly Sterling (Weaver), and his mistress, V. Stiviano.
- The Sterling Affairs will be executive produced by Welch, Jacobson, Simpson and Shelburne. Kevin Bray will direct the first block and serve as an executive producer on those episodes. Nellie Reed of Color Force and Rembert Browne will serve as Producer. The series will be produced by FX Productions.
- O’Neill is no stranger to the Walt Disney Company or FOX. Aside from his recent turn as the patriarch of the Pritchett clan, Jay, on ABC’s Modern Family, he also played Al Bundy, the brash yet comedic father in Fox’s Married…with Children in the 90s.
- He also lent his voice to characters in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as the octopus (septapus) that almost broke Pixar Animation Studios, Hank, in their film Finding Dory.
- He recently was seen in the independent feature film, The Last Shift, alongside Richard Jenkins when it made its premiere back at Sundance in 2020.