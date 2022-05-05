Photos: Sneak Preview of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise

Guests can hunt for Guardians of the Galaxy themed fashions, accessories, home décor, collectibles and toys at the Treasures of Xandar shop, located at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. The Xandarians hired The Broker to operate this new merchandise location on Terra, which debuts several new product lines.

The 1980s nostalgia kicks off with a bold and colorful line celebrating Peter Quill’s childhood visit to EPCOT. The

Guardians of the Galaxy: Through the Eyes of Quill Collection features retro silhouettes and graphic designs evoking decades past.

What if the Guardians were rock stars? Inspired by vintage concert merchandise of the 1980s, the Heroes of Xandar Collection imagines all of the gear and memorabilia fans would collect during the Guardians’ fictional intergalactic tour.

After helping save the galaxy, guests of all ages are invited to show off their new hero status in style with the

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind–Honorary Guardians Collection. Honorary Guardians will be distinguished in their rank through the official Honorary Guardian colors of navy and gold paired with the Honorary

Guardian emblem, which is proudly displayed on each item in the collection.

The Groot Through the Years Collection celebrates the sentient tree-like creature and his journey to becoming a defender of the galaxy. The collection, which includes toys, home décor and children’s apparel, illustrates Groot’s evolution from baby to adolescent to adult.

All of these “Treasures” and more can be found at the Treasures of Xandar location at the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT. The new attraction officially opens on May 27th.