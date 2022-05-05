Official Trailer Release for ‘We Feed People’

The official trailer for We Feed People by National Geographic is out and will start streaming on Disney+ May 27th.
What's Happening:
- We Feed People is from Oscar winning director Ron Howard.
- It spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen.
- His mission and evolution has changed so much over the past 12 years, from being a small group of grassroot volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.
- You can see the official trailer below.
About José Andrés:
- José Andrés is the chef and founder of World Central Kitchen.
- Andrés was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in both 2012 and 2018.
- He was awarded Outstanding Chef and Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation.
- Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian and chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup.
- In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, which is a nonprofit that uses food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis.
- His team served over 3.6 million meals to people in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
- With the COVID-19 pandemic World Central Kitchen has partnered with thousands of local restaurants, farmers and communities to create a way to combat food insecurity and create smarter food policies.
- He has earned awards including the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the 2015 National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama.
- Also Andrés in 2020 was named Washington Business Journal’s CEO of the Year.