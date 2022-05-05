Official Trailer Release for ‘We Feed People’

The official trailer for We Feed People by National Geographic is out and will start streaming on Disney+ May 27th.

What's Happening:

We Feed People is from Oscar winning director Ron Howard.

is from Oscar winning director Ron Howard. It spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen.

His mission and evolution has changed so much over the past 12 years, from being a small group of grassroot volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

You can see the official trailer below.

About José Andrés: