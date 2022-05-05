Star Wars fans will love the Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure by Hasbro.
What's Happening:
- Hasbro has a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) figure.
- The price is $24.99 and is recommended for those ages four and up.
- This product will be available in the spring of 2023, with pre-orders available May 11th at 1:00 PM ET.
- It will be available for purchase at most major retailers, including Hasbro Pulse
- Whether you are a Star Wars collector or fan, you'll love this six inch Obi-Wan Kenobi figure inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi is set after years of the dynamic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice.
- Anakin Skywalker has turned to the dark side and is now Darth Vader.
- It also features the great articulation we have come to expect from the Black Series.
- This includes the butterfly joints, which allow more dynamic posing positions.
- Collectors can display this figure, featuring premium deco and a poseable head, arms, and legs, in their collection.
- This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure also comes with three entertainment-inspired accessories.
Star Wars Celebration coverage is presented by Acme Archives