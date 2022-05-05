Star Wars fans will love the Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure by Hasbro.

What's Happening:

Hasbro has a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) figure.

(Wandering Jedi) figure. The price is $24.99 and is recommended for those ages four and up.

This product will be available in the spring of 2023, with pre-orders available May 11th at 1:00 PM ET.

It will be available for purchase at most major retailers, including Hasbro Pulse

Whether you are a Star Wars collector or fan, you'll love this six inch Obi-Wan Kenobi figure inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

collector or fan, you'll love this six inch Obi-Wan Kenobi figure inspired by the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set after years of the dynamic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith , where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice.

, where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice. Anakin Skywalker has turned to the dark side and is now Darth Vader.

It also features the great articulation we have come to expect from the Black Series.

This includes the butterfly joints, which allow more dynamic posing positions.

Collectors can display this figure, featuring premium deco and a poseable head, arms, and legs, in their collection.

This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure also comes with three entertainment-inspired accessories.