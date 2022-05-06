AdventHealth Celebrates Moms All Month Long at Disney Springs

Mothers Day is this Sunday, May 8th, but Disney and AdventHealth are celebrating moms all month long at Disney Springs!

What’s Happening:

Taking place at Disney Springs each weekend in May, Celebrating Moms All May Long presented by AdventHealth for Women encourages families to spend the day together and honor mom. Whether you’re enjoying brunch at a favorite Disney Springs restaurant or just spending some quality time together, there are so many ways to say thank you and give mom some extra love this month.

Visit the special “Mom” photo backdrop near the Orange Garage entrance for a family photo. Disney PhotoPass photographers will be available Friday-Sunday throughout the month, but you’re still welcome to snap a selfie any day of the week.

Stop by the “Love Grows Here” table (located near Enzo’s Hideaway at The Landing) where you can send a note to mom on a seed paper postcard. Write a heartfelt message on one of these unique postcards, drop it in the box to be mailed out, then mom can plant the seed postcard to grow her own beautiful wildflowers.

There will also be a beautiful garden-themed photo backdrop near the table with Disney PhotoPass photographers available Friday-Sunday.

Be sure to tag your photos with #AdventHealthforWomen and #DisneySprings.