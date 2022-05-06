GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:

Monday, May 9 Governor Tate Reeves (Mississippi) Jamila Souffrant (Personal finance expert) Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Brittany Bradford ( Julia )

Tuesday, May 10 Laphonza Butler (President, EMILY’s List) Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Weightloss specialist) Dr. Michelle Henry (Dermatologist) Michael Bublé ( Higher )

Wednesday, May 11 Melissa Gilbert ( Back to the Prairie ) Christine Chiu ( Bling Empire ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 12 Delegate Danica Roem ( Burn the Page ) Holly Erickson and Natalie Mortimer ( The Modern Proper ) Ali Wentworth ( Ali’s Well That Ends Well )

Friday, May 13 Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) Derwin Gray ( How to Heal Our Racial Divide ) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ( The Lincoln Lawyer ) Michelle Dempsey-Multack ( Moms Moving On )



