ABC Canceled ‘Queens’ After Only One Season

ABC canceled Queen's after only one season, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- After only one season, ABC decided not to move forward with the series, Queens, and canceled the music drama.
- The series starred Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez.
- It had lots of high expectations when its pilots premiered, so it gave lots of high hopes for heading into the fall.
- It did okay with its premiere in October, earning a 0.4 demo rating and 1.78 million viewers in Live+Same Day.
- Queens aired on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and, throughout the season, was often bested by competing programming.
- This may be why the show did not have the ratings that they had hoped for.
- One of the stars, Eve, took a break from the series when she announced her impending pregnancy.
- Queens was created by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, about four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s.
- It was their chance to recapture their fame and regain what they had lost in the 90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.
- The cancellation came almost three months after season one, in February, and at the time, Brandy talked about the thought of a second season.
- “I know I would love to see more performances, more rapping, and more stage stuff if there is a Season 2. We didn’t really get a chance to do a lot of the stage performances that I wanted to do this year,” she said. “I hope we get to tell more great stories and have a lot more entertainment in terms of the group. Fingers crossed.”