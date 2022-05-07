ABC Cancels ‘Queens’ After Only One Season

ABC has canceled Queens after only one season, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- After only one season, ABC decided not to move forward with the series Queens and has canceled the music drama.
- The series starred Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez.
- While the show had lots of high expectations when its pilot premiered, its ratings proved less-than-impressive as its run continued.
- Another complicating factor was that one of the stars, Eve, took a break from the series when she announced her pregnancy.
- Queens was created by McGhee and directed by Tim Story, about four estranged women in their 40s trying to recapture their fame and regain what they had lost in the 90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.
- The cancellation came almost three months after season one, in February, and at the time, Brandy talked about the thought of a second season.
- “I know I would love to see more performances, more rapping, and more stage stuff if there is a Season 2. We didn’t really get a chance to do a lot of the stage performances that I wanted to do this year,” she said. “I hope we get to tell more great stories and have a lot more entertainment in terms of the group. Fingers crossed.”