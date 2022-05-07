‘Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert’ Tickets

Disney Concert shared on their Twitter page a special deal you can get on tickets for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert.

  • Their tweet read: It's Concert Week! Get your tickets to #Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert for $25 while supplies last through Tuesday, May 10! Details here: http://LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek

Tour Dates and Cities:

  • Monday July 18th: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater | Ridgefield, WA
  • Tuesday July 19th: White River Amphitheatre | Auburn, WA
  • Thursday July 21st: Concord Pavilion | Concord, CA
  • Saturday July 23rd: Ak-Chin Pavilion | Phoenix, AZ
  • Sunday July 24th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | Chula Vista, CA
  • Thursday July 28th: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Woodlands, TX
  • Friday July 29th: Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, TX
  • Saturday July 30th: Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR
  • Tuesday August 2nd: Brandon Amphitheater | Brandon, MS
  • Wednesday August 3rd: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre | Birmingham, AL
  • Friday August 5th: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL
  • Saturday August 6th: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds | Tampa, FL
  • Sunday August 7th: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA
  • Tuesday August 9th: FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, TN
  • Wednesday August 10th: PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC
  • Friday August 12th: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, VA
  • Saturday August 13th: White Oak Amphitheatre | Greensboro , NC
  • Sunday August 14th: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek | Raleigh, NC
  • Tuesday August 16th: TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA
  • Thursday August 18th: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY
  • Friday August 19th: XFINITY Theatre | Hartford, CT
  • Saturday August 20th: Darien Lake Amphitheater | Darien Center, NY
  • Sunday August 21st: PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ
  • Tuesday August 23rd: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts | Bethel, NY
  • Thursday August 25th: Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH
  • Saturday August 27th: Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI
  • Sunday August 28th: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL | Tinley Park, IL