‘Disney Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert’ Tickets

Disney Concert shared on their Twitter page a special deal you can get on tickets for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert.
What's Happening:
- Their tweet read: It's Concert Week! Get your tickets to #Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert for $25 while supplies last through Tuesday, May 10! Details here: http://LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek
Tour Dates and Cities:
- Monday July 18th: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater | Ridgefield, WA
- Tuesday July 19th: White River Amphitheatre | Auburn, WA
- Thursday July 21st: Concord Pavilion | Concord, CA
- Saturday July 23rd: Ak-Chin Pavilion | Phoenix, AZ
- Sunday July 24th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | Chula Vista, CA
- Thursday July 28th: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Woodlands, TX
- Friday July 29th: Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, TX
- Saturday July 30th: Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR
- Tuesday August 2nd: Brandon Amphitheater | Brandon, MS
- Wednesday August 3rd: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre | Birmingham, AL
- Friday August 5th: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL
- Saturday August 6th: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds | Tampa, FL
- Sunday August 7th: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA
- Tuesday August 9th: FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, TN
- Wednesday August 10th: PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC
- Friday August 12th: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach | Virginia Beach, VA
- Saturday August 13th: White Oak Amphitheatre | Greensboro , NC
- Sunday August 14th: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek | Raleigh, NC
- Tuesday August 16th: TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA
- Thursday August 18th: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY
- Friday August 19th: XFINITY Theatre | Hartford, CT
- Saturday August 20th: Darien Lake Amphitheater | Darien Center, NY
- Sunday August 21st: PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ
- Tuesday August 23rd: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts | Bethel, NY
- Thursday August 25th: Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Saturday August 27th: Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI
- Sunday August 28th: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL | Tinley Park, IL