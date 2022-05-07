‘The Wonder Years’ Star Fred Savage Fired Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Disney has cut ties with Fred Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct during his role as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Disney has decided to cut all ties with Fred Savage after many complaints of misconduct while he was executive producer and director of the ABC comedy series The Wonder Years.
- The show, which is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, shared that allegations were investigated and this is what led to Savage’s dismissal.
- The Wonder Years is a reboot of the 1988 series that starred Savage. It has not been renewed for a second season as of yet.
- "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years," a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement.
- The details about these allegations are still unclear, but it has been said that there were verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior.
- In the past, Savage has been the subject of misconduct accusations.
- The Wonder Years actress Alley Mills came forward with claims in 2018 that the cancellation of the original series was followed by a "completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit". This was filed by a customer against Savage and Jason Hervey in which Mills, who played Savage and Hervey’s mother on the show, said was settled out of court.
- A crew member on Savage’s Fox series The Grinder filed a lawsuit the same year. They accused the actor of attacking and harassing her on the set of the series in 2015.
- During that time, Savage said the allegations were "completely without merit and absolutely untrue."
- 20th Television said that after an investigation into claims, they found no evidence of wrongdoing by Savage and then settled out of court.