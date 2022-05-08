Celebrate 85 Years of ‘Snow White’ with Loungefly Merchandise

If you like Disney merchandise, you’ll want to see this deal that Loungefly shared on their Instagram page.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, May 13th from 2-5p.m. PST at Funko Hollywood, they are celebrating 85 years of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .

. There will be new Loungefly Snow White accessories and apparel.

accessories and apparel. There's even a free gift with the purchase of any Snow White item during the event.

Post From Loungefly: