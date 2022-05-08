Elizabeth Olsen Makes Benedict Cumberbatch Believe The Multiverse is Real on “SNL” Episode

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been all the talk in the Marvel Universe lately with the brand new movie hitting theaters on May 6th, 2022. Saturday Night Live joined in on the fun.
What's Happening:
- Saturday Night Live had a skit where Chloe Fineman is The Understudy.
- During the skit, Fineman pitches the idea that Chloe Fineman would be great in the next Doctor Strange movie.
- She is pretending to be Elizabeth Olsen during the pitch and her impersonation is spot-on.
- Host Benedict Cumberbatch is left wondering if the Multiverse is real when Fineman shows up dressed as the Scarlet Witch.
- Elizabeth Olsen (who plays the Scarlet Witch) shows up, claiming that she is indeed Olsen.
- This leaves Cumberbatch not sure what to believe and exclaiming that the Multiverse is real.
- You can see the full video below.