New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit The Understudy

Saturday Night Live shared a video on their Youtube page where Chloe Fineman talks about what it's like to be a full-time understudy for Saturday Night Live. There are skits giving examples throughout the video.

What's Happening:

  • She shares that every week she runs lines with the cast members just in case she has to jump into their roles.
  • You need to shadow the other cast members as they go about their everyday routine.
  • Even some of the cast members used her as an understudy for their personal lives.
  • She said you need to have a very strong code of ethics to be an understudy and said to never use your impressions to trick others.
  • And you may wonder what happens if she gets sick, she even shows that she has her own understudy who does a perfect impression of her.
  • Obviously, this is a joke and all just for fun. Saturday Night Live is always good for a nice laugh.
  • You can see the full video below.