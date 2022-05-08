New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit The Understudy

Saturday Night Live shared a video on their Youtube page where Chloe Fineman talks about what it's like to be a full-time understudy for Saturday Night Live. There are skits giving examples throughout the video.
What's Happening:
- She shares that every week she runs lines with the cast members just in case she has to jump into their roles.
- You need to shadow the other cast members as they go about their everyday routine.
- Even some of the cast members used her as an understudy for their personal lives.
- She said you need to have a very strong code of ethics to be an understudy and said to never use your impressions to trick others.
- And you may wonder what happens if she gets sick, she even shows that she has her own understudy who does a perfect impression of her.
- Obviously, this is a joke and all just for fun. Saturday Night Live is always good for a nice laugh.
- You can see the full video below.