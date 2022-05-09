New Character Posters Released for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

The very intriguing reboot comeback of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is heading to Disney+ on May 20th, and today, the official Disney+ Twitter account shared some new character posters from the film.

Of course, the first two posters feature the titular characters themselves, voiced by John Mulaney (Chip) and Andy Samberg (Dale).

Next up we have claymation police detective Captain Putty (J.K. Simmons) and Ellie Whitfield (KiKi Layne), a rookie detective and avid fangirl of the Rescue Rangers.

Finally, we have just Bob (Seth Rogen), a motion captured Viking, and Bjornson the Cheesemonger, who appears to be a Muppet chef with an appreciation of cheese.

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.

When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

John Mulaney as Chip

Andy Samberg as Dale

KiKi Layne

Will Arnett

Eric Bana

Flula Borg

Dennis Haysbert

Keegan-Michael Key

Tress MacNeille

Tim Robinson

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Chris Parnell