New Character Posters Released for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

The very intriguing reboot comeback of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is heading to Disney+ on May 20th, and today, the official Disney+ Twitter account shared some new character posters from the film.

  • Of course, the first two posters feature the titular characters themselves, voiced by John Mulaney (Chip) and Andy Samberg (Dale).

  • Next up we have claymation police detective Captain Putty (J.K. Simmons) and Ellie Whitfield (KiKi Layne), a rookie detective and avid fangirl of the Rescue Rangers.

  • Finally, we have just Bob (Seth Rogen), a motion captured Viking, and Bjornson the Cheesemonger, who appears to be a Muppet chef with an appreciation of cheese.

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

  • This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
  • Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
  • Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
  • When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

  • John Mulaney as Chip
  • Andy Samberg as Dale
  • KiKi Layne
  • Will Arnett
  • Eric Bana
  • Flula Borg
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Tress MacNeille
  • Tim Robinson
  • Seth Rogen
  • J.K. Simmons
  • Chris Parnell
