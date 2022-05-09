New Character Posters Released for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

The very intriguing
reboot comeback of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is heading to Disney+ on May 20th, and today, the official Disney+ Twitter account shared some new character posters from the film.
- Of course, the first two posters feature the titular characters themselves, voiced by John Mulaney (Chip) and Andy Samberg (Dale).
- Next up we have claymation police detective Captain Putty (J.K. Simmons) and Ellie Whitfield (KiKi Layne), a rookie detective and avid fangirl of the Rescue Rangers.
- Finally, we have just Bob (Seth Rogen), a motion captured Viking, and Bjornson the Cheesemonger, who appears to be a Muppet chef with an appreciation of cheese.
About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
- Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
- Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
- When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
Cast:
- John Mulaney as Chip
- Andy Samberg as Dale
- KiKi Layne
- Will Arnett
- Eric Bana
- Flula Borg
- Dennis Haysbert
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Tress MacNeille
- Tim Robinson
- Seth Rogen
- J.K. Simmons
- Chris Parnell
