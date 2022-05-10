“BUNK’D” Season 6 Premier Date Announced With 30 New Episodes

If you're a fan of BUNK'D, then you will love the recent tweet from Disney Branded TV PR.
What's Happening:
- Disney Branded TV PR shared a tweet that said BUNK'D is back.
- Season 6, titled BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes, will premiere June 10th on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
- This new season will also feature 30 episodes.
- You can see the Tweet below.
About BUNK'D:
- The new season begins as Lou, Parker, Destiny, and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming.
- Lou must convince the Marshall to officially sell the property to her.
- During that time, counselors Noah and Destiny are busy with campers who have just arrived, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of a famous cowboy. He prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends.
- Winnie is fearless and earned her nickname, Wild Winnie by breaking the rules and even sometimes blowing things up.
- Jake, on the other hand, is very easy-going and laid-back but also happens to be a video game fanatic.