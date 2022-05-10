DJ Lance Rock Set To Appear At Knott’s Berry Farm Throughout Summer Season

Knott’s Berry Farm is getting ready to kick off their summer fun and has revealed that Yo Gabba Gabba’s DJ Lance Rock will be appearing at the park throughout the summer season.

What’s Happening:

This Summer, there's something fun for everyone at Knott's Berry Farm

All-new in the Walter Knott Theater, DJ Lance Rock (of Nick Jr.’s award-winning show, Yo Gabba Gabba) , brings his love of music, funky beats and family fun to the farm. During Knott's Berry Farm Presents DJ Lance Rock , DJ Lance and his friends will take you on a musical journey that combines his passion for music, dance, play and education through two separate shows, Let’s Play! and Everybody Dance.

Let's Play! is a smart and energetic music show featuring DJ Lance Rock who, on a rainy day, dreams up an entire world of play and imagination that takes place inside his apartment. By using his imagination, DJ Lance Rock finds a way to invent a day full of fun and play for everyone.

Everybody Dance is an interactive show where DJ Lance Rock engages the audience through song and dance, while teaching the importance of staying active. Singing and dancing his way through his neighborhood, DJ Lance Rock’s imagination helps spread and inspire good vibes, good music and big fun with the audience.

DJ Lance Rock will be making appearances at Knott’s Berry Farm on select dates throughout the summer, starting on May 21st.

DJ Lance Rock is just one of many exciting offerings coming to Knott’s Berry Farm as part of their Summer at Knott’s season. Fun begins with the return of Ghost Town Alive! The interactive daytime family fun experience that takes you throughout the streets of Ghost Town interacting with the many citizens that inhabit this bustling community. With many roles to play, excitement is waiting.

The summertime adventures extend through the night as Knott’s brings back your favorite Knott’s Summer Nights bands and DJ’s. Guests can enjoy a variety of bands that rotate at the Calico Park stage nightly, rock out to a top 40s band at the Calico Mine Stage, or dance to the beats of the Boardwalk DJ around Charleston Circle Fountain.

DJ Lance Rock Appearances: