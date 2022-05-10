Sneak Peak of the Disney Wish Merchandise

Disney Cruise Line is a dream vacation that is unlike anything you've ever experienced before. In just a few months, the Disney Wish will be welcoming its first guests aboard the beautiful ship. Of course you will want to have merchandise to bring home from your Disney Cruise. Disney Parks Blog shared more of what will be available.

What's Happening:

This merchandise line is inspired by the Grand Hall, the Inaugural line reflects the enchantment of the Disney Wish with beautiful details of rhinestones and rich fabrication.

There are so many different items to choose from, including t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, pullovers, and other accessories.

Pandora is joining in with the fun with these beautiful new pieces inspired by Rapunzel and Captain Minnie Mouse.

You can never have too many Minnie Mouse ear headbands, right? These are perfect for not only your cruise, but if you visit one of the theme parks. They will go perfectly with the matching Loungefly backpack.

And last but not least, this beautiful tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. You can even see Captain Minnie in the details.

This is just a small taste of what will be available for merchandise when the Disney Wish sets sail this summer.

The Disney Wish:

This will be the latest ship to join Disney Cruise Line.

There will be experiences that feature many different themes, including Frozen, Marvel

Plus the first-ever attraction at sea called the AquaMouse.

There are clubs for kids only plus adult-only areas as well

Kids' clubs are perfect for the kids to get away and have fun with other children their age.

Adult areas are perfect relaxation spots to escape the madness and take time for themselves.

Of course, there will be many areas for families to all be together and make memories.