Anaheim GardenWalk Hosting Taste of Japan Event on June 17th & 18th

The Anaheim GardenWalk, located right across the street from the Disneyland Resort, will be hosting a Taste of Japan weekend event next month, filled with various Japanese culinary creations, pop culture, anime, cosplay, entertainment, activities, shopping, and family fun.
What’s Happening:
- The event is free to attend and will take place on June 17th from 4:00-9:00 p.m. and June 18th from 12:00-9:00 p.m.
- Vendors of Japanese goods from all across Southern California will be in attendance. A full list of vendors is available on the event’s website.
- Additionally, there will be performers on both days of the event ranging from DJs to Jpop artists.
- VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to taste an extensive selection of Japanese beer and sake, for a unique and unforgettable experience. You can pre-order this experience now for an early bird price of $65.
- A goodie bag is also available to pre-order for $40. It comes with a free lunch ticket, a variety of Japanese snacks and toys, and an exclusive Ramen Island T-Shirt.