Anaheim GardenWalk Hosting Taste of Japan Event on June 17th & 18th

The Anaheim GardenWalk, located right across the street from the Disneyland Resort, will be hosting a Taste of Japan weekend event next month, filled with various Japanese culinary creations, pop culture, anime, cosplay, entertainment, activities, shopping, and family fun.

What’s Happening:

The event is free to attend and will take place on June 17th from 4:00-9:00 p.m. and June 18th from 12:00-9:00 p.m.

Vendors of Japanese goods from all across Southern California will be in attendance. A full list of vendors is available on the event’s website

Additionally, there will be performers

VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to taste an extensive selection of Japanese beer and sake, for a unique and unforgettable experience. You can pre-order this experience