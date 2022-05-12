Advance Tickets Now on Sale for “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing The Exhibition”

Advance tickets are now officially on sale for Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition.
What's Happening:
- If you are a Marvel fan, especially of Spider-Man, you will be excited to find out that advance tickets are now officially on sale for Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition.
- Tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with only a select number of tickets each day. You can find the latest ticket information by clicking here.
- This will debut on July 1st and remain on display through the end of the year, with other ties in programming and special events scheduled to take place throughout the run.
About Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition will be a new installation at the Comic-Con Museum.
- This is all to celebrate the friendly neighborhood Superheroes 60th anniversary.
- Visitors will be invited to explore interactive installations; see a collection of priceless Marvel artifacts from the past 60 years; and original comic art animation and other materials.
- You will learn about the many creators who have made Spider-Man what it is today.
- In their effort to reduce the long lines, Comic-Con Museum and Fever have put a timed ticket system in place. This will allow a limited number of visitors into the museum at particular times.
- It will help with overcrowding and allow it to be a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.