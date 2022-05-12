Grogu, “Beauty and the Beast” and Mickey Mouse Apple Watch Bands Available on shopDisney

A new series of new Disney Apple Watch band designs have invaded shopDisney and are the perfect way to bring some fun and character to your personal style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When it comes to Apple Watch band designs, Disney fans have plenty of exciting and playful options to choose from. Sure they may not be MagicBands, but you can still add some Disney magic to your wrist.

shopDisney recently introduced several Apple Watch band styles featuring characters we know and love. Among the designs are: Sorcerer Mickey Mickey Silhouette Minnie Mouse Bows Mickey Sketch Minnie Sketch Beauty and the Beast Stitch The Mandalorian Grogu

All styles are available in the Apple Watch standard small and large sizes: Small size compatible with ALL 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm size Apple Watches Large size compatible with ALL 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm size Apple Watches

Disney Apple Watch bands sell for $36.99 and are available now on shopDisney

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Apple Watch Band

Minnie Mouse Sketch Art Apple Watch Band

Beauty and the Beast Apple Watch Band

Stitch Apple Watch Band

Grogu Apple Watch Band – Star Wars: The Mandalorian