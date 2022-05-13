ABC Orders 3 New Series: “The Rookie: Feds,” “Alaska,” and “Not Dead Yet”

ABC has given the green light to three new series: A spinoff of The Rookie, a drama called Alaska, and a comedy called Not Dead Yet.
What’s Happening:
- As ABC continues to finalize its fall slate, Deadline is reporting that three new shows have been given a series order by the Disney-owned network.
- The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, first introduced as part of a two-part event episode during the show’s current season.
- Additional cast include Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.
- The spin-off was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who also executive produce alongside Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller.
- The Rookie: Feds is a co-production of Entertainment One and ABC.
- Alaska stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a disgraced reporter who leaves New York City to take a job in Anchorage.
- The series also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.
- Alaska comes from Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who wrote and directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins, and Ryan Binkley.
- Alaska is produced by 20th Television.
- Not Dead Yet is a comedy starring Gina Rodriguez as Nell Stevens, who takes a job as an obituary writer.
- The series was created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us) and is based on Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.
- Windsor and Johnson executive produce alongside Gina Rodriguez, McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh.
- Not Dead Yet comes from 20th Television.