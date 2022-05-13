Chelsea Returning for 100th Episode of “Raven’s Home”

Chelsea Daniels, played by Anneliese van der Pol, will return to Raven’s Home for the show’s 100th episode later this year.
- ET broke the news today that Anneliese van der Pol will return to Raven’s Home for the show’s 100th episode.
- The actress, who plays Chelsea Daniels and was a series regular on the That’s So Raven spin-off through the show’s fourth season, is currently on tour with Disney Princess: The Concert.
- The original series ran for 100 episodes, making this historic Disney Channel event the 200th episode of stories featuring Raven Baxter, played by Raven-Symoné.
- Season 5 of Raven’s Home finds Raven and her son Booker moving to San Francisco to care for her father Victor after he had a mild heart attack, leaving Nia, Chelsea, and Levi behind.
- In an interview with ET, Anneliese describes the nostalgic feeling of walking onto the set, a recreation of Raven’s San Francisco house from the original series.
- The interview also includes a few quotes from Raven-Symoné about how she’s grown with the franchise and become a producer and director behind the scenes.
