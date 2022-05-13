Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of May 16th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus “Live’s Bring on the Heat Week” kicks off in preparation for a summer filled with fun!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:

Monday, May 16 – Guest Co-Host: Bethenny Frankel Hugh Dancy ( Downton Abbey: A New Era ) “Bring on the Heat Week:” Jenny Mccuiston (Swim safety)

Tuesday, May 17 – Guest Co-Host: Jane Krakowski Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey ( The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There ) Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor “Bring on the Heat Week:” Scott Keyes (Tips for maximizing summer travel)

Wednesday, May 18 – Guest Co-Host : Caroline Rhea Ricky Gervais ( SuperNature ) Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary “Bring on the Heat Week:” Monica Mangin (Ideas for outdoor entertainment)

Thursday, May 19 – Guest Co-Host: Emmy Rossum Judd Apatow ( George Carlin’s American Dream ) “Bring on the Heat Week:” Meaghan Murphy (Ultimate beach survival kit)

Friday, May 20 – Guest Co-Host: Vanessa Lachey Josh Gad ( Central Park ) Colton Underwood “Bring on the Heat Week:” Chris Byrne (Hottest toys of the summer)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.