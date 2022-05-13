Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe Permanently Closed at Universal Orlando

A long-time fan favorite restaurant at Universal Studios Florida, the Classic Monsters Cafe, has now permanently closed, as reported by ClickOrlando.com.

What’s Happening:

The quick service location originally opened with the park in 1990 as Studio Stars, a generic movie-based full-service restaurant. Studio Stars featured memorabilia and celebrity photos from the golden age of Hollywood.

In 1998, the restaurant was transformed into the Classic Monsters Cafe, with a beautiful four-part interior themed to Universal’s Classic Monsters, including Dr. Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Dracula and the Creature From the Black Lagoon.

Originally the restaurant served up a more generic menu, but the menu was overhauled in recent years to feature BBQ fare.

“Monster’s Café has closed to make way for a new dining experience. More details will be shared at a later time – stay tuned to our website for updates.” a spokesperson with Universal Orlando said in a statement.

Universal has not said what will replace the quick service restaurant in the future, but rumors have been pointing towards a possible Minions theme to go along with the nearby Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and the rumored Minions -themed replacement for Shrek 4D.

