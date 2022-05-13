We’re Not Talking About the “Encanto” Bruno-Inspired Smartphone Case from Otterbox!

The topic of “Bruno” might be taboo, but you don’t have to say a word to showcase the mysterious Madrigal son/brother/uncle on a phone case! Otterbox is giving Encanto fans a chance to showcase their love of the musical with a protective holder for select iPhone and Samsung devices.

What’s Happening:

Tio Bruno has come to Otterbox on a new phone case design, and while we know we’re not supposed to talk about him, this news was too good not to share!

Otterbox has introduced a clear case that features Bruno in his green poncho with his rat pals on his shoulder.

He’s surrounded by “Bruno” text all along the back of the case, and he’s looking straight at the camera holding his hands in an apologetic way. Aww. It’s okay Bruno, we still want you to be part of the family.

The case is available for: iPhone – Models SE-13 Pro Max Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy Note20 5G Ultra

Pricing ranges from $49.95-$59.95 and cases can be purchased through the Otterbox website.

