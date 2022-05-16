Marvel Wrapping Up “King Conan” Story Arc with Upcoming Sixth Issue, Trade Collections

This July, Jason Aaron’s epic “King Conan #6″ will mark the end of Marvel Comics’ new adventures into the Hyborian Age, but the fan-favorite character will continue to appear in several exciting stories including the upcoming trade collections and omnibuses.

This September, fans can check out “Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years — Vengeance in AsgalunTPB Volume #6″ in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections.

The book is written by Roy Thomas, penciled by John Buscema and Howard Chaykin, with a cover by Gil Kane.

In the book, Conan the Barbarian and the pirate queen Bêlit continue their quest to reclaim her rightful place on the throne of Asgalun!

To do so, they must descend deep down the River Styx into Luxur — the capital city of Stygia, land of snake-worshippers — in search of Bêlit’s father. Along the way, they’ll encounter raiders off the coast of Shem and the famous — and deadly — Hawk-Riders of Harakht!

The journey also takes Conan to the Lost Valley of Iskander as he pursues the powerful Eye of Set and into swamps where a sultry witch and man-dragons threaten to devour him alive!

Then Conan is joined by one of the fiercest allies he’ll ever know: the formidable fighter and skilled mage Zula!

And to finish the year, this December, Marvel will release “Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 10 HC McFarlane Cover.”

The omnibus is written by Roy Thomas with Sandy Plunkett and Bill Wray, penciled by Michael Docherty and Gary Hartle with Sandy Plunkett, Tony Dezuniga, Dave Hoover, E.R. Cruz, John Watkiss and Bill Wray, with covers by Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee.

The writer who made Robert E. Howard’s “Conan the Barbarian” one of the most popular and influential comics in Marvel history, Roy Thomas, returned to close out the series’ record-setting original run!

With artist collaborators Michael Docherty and Gary Hartle, Thomas charted a path for Conan that took him from the shores of the Western Sea to the top of the Mount of Crom, from the desert lands fringing the Vilayet Sea to the deadly forests of the Pictish wilderness, reconnecting with the classic legacy of Howard but also bringing in contemporary additions to the Conan mythos like the Devourer of Souls, the sword-thief Isparana and Varnae, First Lord of Vampires — as well as old favorites Red Sonja and Zula!

Don’t miss the end of this extraordinary journey this Summer, and stay tuned for more details on upcoming Conan trade collections and omnibuses including: Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC Arthur Adams Cover Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC Isherwood Cover Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1 HC John Buscema Cover King Conan Trade Paperback King Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: Phantoms and Phoenixes TPB Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 9 HC Higgins Cover Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 9 HC Jim Lee Cover Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC Klein Cover

