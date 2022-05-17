According to Variety, this year's Beacon of Hope Award will be given to Robin Roberts.

What's Happening:

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts will be given the Beacon of Hope Award at this year’s ceremony.

host Robin Roberts will be given the Beacon of Hope Award at this year’s ceremony. She is recognized by the organization for helping fight youth homelessness and trafficking, at the Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on May 23rd at Chelsea Industrial in New York City.

This evening will also celebrate Covenant House’s 50th anniversary and include a performance from Darren Criss as well as Audra McDonald, The Kid Mero, Jason Ralph, Krysta Rodriguez, and John Dickerson.

All proceeds will go directly to helping those in need of clothing, food, health care, job training, and education, as well as long term housing for youth dealing with homelessness at Covenant House across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

