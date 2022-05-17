According to Variety, this year's Beacon of Hope Award will be given to Robin Roberts.
What's Happening:
- Good Morning America host Robin Roberts will be given the Beacon of Hope Award at this year’s ceremony.
- She is recognized by the organization for helping fight youth homelessness and trafficking, at the Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on May 23rd at Chelsea Industrial in New York City.
- This evening will also celebrate Covenant House’s 50th anniversary and include a performance from Darren Criss as well as Audra McDonald, The Kid Mero, Jason Ralph, Krysta Rodriguez, and John Dickerson.
- All proceeds will go directly to helping those in need of clothing, food, health care, job training, and education, as well as long term housing for youth dealing with homelessness at Covenant House across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Ryan, Covenant House president: “Over the past two years, Covenant House has remained open 24/7 in 33 cities across six countries, While the pandemic introduced new challenges, we stayed committed to helping homeless youth in any way that we could. Last year, we provided 690,000 nights of housing to youths around the world and are committed to continue Rising to Tomorrow.”
- Ryan on this year’s event: “Night of Covenant House Stars has always been an incredible evening where we bring together our biggest supporters and showcase why our work remains critical in cities around the globe. This event ensures that we can continue to make a difference for homeless youth and rise to any challenges that come our way. We are grateful to be supported by some of entertainment’s biggest stars and look forward to celebrating together in-person.”