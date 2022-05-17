Social Media Reacts To “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

The first reactions to the new animated feature from 20th Century Studios, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, have started to appear, and it seems that fans and critics alike are ready to head to the counter for another serving.

Most of the reactions have been generally positive:

#BobsBurgersMovie nails the wholesomeness and punny warmth of the show while adapting to a feature-length spectacle. A meaty treat for fans that’s still welcoming to newcomers not keen on the Belcher’s charms just yet. As a fan? I’m delighted, plenty full, and one happy customer. pic.twitter.com/KteRFndWgo — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) May 18, 2022

#BobsBurgersMovie is a delight. Smart and funny, whether you’re a fan already or entirely new to this world, it’d hard to resist this full length feature’s charms. What a tasty treat. I highly recommend you take your buns to a movie theater for this one. Send tweet. #BobsBurgers pic.twitter.com/hDXRDEcx52 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 18, 2022

As a casual fan of the series, I was happy to welcome a big screen #BobsBurgersMovie and it delivered a lot of fun, music, and heart. Not as good as the show’s “best episodes,” but it maintains the spirit while showing off expanded animation to go all cinematic. pic.twitter.com/yJrLAQ1bMA — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) May 18, 2022

Others have pointed out some critiques of the new feature-length adaptation of the popular television series:

#BobsBurgersMovie is a fairly by-the-book adventure for the Belchers. It successfully incorporates the show’s humor and main characters with bright and vibrant animation. However, the story and character arcs feel a bit small. pic.twitter.com/bnKXRism27 — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) May 18, 2022

Some reactions also include a clause that also seems to pop up often: “If you’re a fan of the show…”

Watched #BobsBurgersMovie last week and it was everything you'd expect. If you're a fan of the show (of course you are) then you're going to love the movie, as well. 🍔🍔🍔 @BobsBurgersFOX @FandomWire pic.twitter.com/mC7UUjrXBa — Cinema Stubs 🎙️ (@CinemaStubs) May 18, 2022

…Which could explain why some were not too keen on the new picture:

#BobsBurgersMovie was ok? I guess? For fans? Uhh — that’s all I got — Mav(erick) Weber (@ErickWeber) May 18, 2022

#TheBobsBurgersMovie will be lovely for the fans, but it likely won't be converting any new ones. It's a musical that feels like it doesn't have enough songs and forgets about the songs in the latter half. It's the show you love on the big screen and longer. #BobsBurgersMovie pic.twitter.com/o5osrUG9C9 — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) May 18, 2022

And here’s what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the film:

#TheBobsBurgersMovie is a surefire crowd-pleaser for both fans of the series and newbies alike. It retains the offbeat humor of the show while delivering a more epic murder-mystery-musical story for the Belchers on the big screen. Full review coming Monday. pic.twitter.com/Hwmy4SMcDU — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 18, 2022

