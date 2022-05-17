Social Media Reacts To “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

The first reactions to the new animated feature from 20th Century Studios, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, have started to appear, and it seems that fans and critics alike are ready to head to the counter for another serving.
Most of the reactions have been generally positive:
Others have pointed out some critiques of the new feature-length adaptation of the popular television series:
Some reactions also include a clause that also seems to pop up often: “If you’re a fan of the show…”
…Which could explain why some were not too keen on the new picture:
And here’s what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the film:
More About The Bob’s Burgers Movie:
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
- The Bob's Burgers Movie showcases the vocal talents of Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.
- The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.
- You can catch The Bob’s Burgers Movie when it arrives in theaters on May 27th.