ESPN+ Expands Peyton’s Places Franchise with New Hosts Sue Bird, John McEnroe, and P.K. Subban

ESPN+ is expanding the Peyton’s Places franchise with new hosts entering the Places universe, adding more hosts and more sports to the franchise.

What’s Happening:

At the Walt Disney Company Upfront presentation today, Peyton Manning announced the second expansion of the popular Places Universe on ESPN+ through 2024.

Universe on ESPN+ through 2024. The Emmy-nominated series returns with three new sports each hosted by a legend from that sport. Sue’s Places will hit the hardwood exploring college basketball with 2-Time NCAA Champion Sue Bird serving as host. P.K.’s Places will take the ice and explore the NHL with 3-Time All-Star P.K. Subban. McEnroe’s Places will serve up stories from tennis with 17-Time Grand Slam Champion John McEnroe. Additionally, Eli’s Places will return for a second season and Peyton’s Places will return for a third season.

Universe is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. The series is executive produced by Omaha Productions, along with the other shows in the Universe: (football), (college football), (soccer), (competitive fighting), (baseball), and (basketball). ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

What They’re Saying:

Peyton Manning: “The Places franchise is all about giving fans an inside look at their favorite sport so we are excited to be adding such incredible teammates as the Places Universe continues to expand. Sue, P.K. and John will all bring a unique and colorful perspective to their sport’s history as they give viewers a look at some of their favorite places.”