Funko Games Announces New “Hocus Pocus” Card Game – Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game

Happy Halfway to Halloween! Funko Games is adding a dash of Hocus Pocus to the season this year with Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game, now available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Funko Games just announced the new Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game in honor of Halfway to Halloween.
- The Sanderson Sisters are back and players must work together to get the spellbook in this fun new card game.
- Pre-orders are now available for the new release, which will ship this fall.
- Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game is for 2-4 plays, ages 8 and up and retails for $8.99.
- The game arrives just in time for Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ this fall.
- Check out Funko Games’ lineup of other spooky hits to add to your game night festivities this Halloween season.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
More Spooky Fun from Funko Games:
- Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game
- After midnight in Sleepy Hollow, the town comes to life with spooky sounds and creepy creatures! Ichabod is frightened and needs your help! Work together to get him to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! It’s a family game of frightful fun!
- MSRP: $19.99, 2-4 Players, Ages 6+, Available Summer 2022
- Disney Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game
- Disney’s beloved The Haunted Mansion comes to life—err, death—in this hauntingly fun family board game! Choose between the Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Edition and explore the ghost-infested manor’s classic rooms, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits. Beware, though, of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, who are notorious for “following you home” as that may spell your doom in the end!
- MSRP: $25.00, 2-6 Players, Ages 9+, Available Now
- Something Wild! Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Jack Skellington Game
- A fast-paced and easy-to-learn line of family card games featuring beloved Disney characters and collectible Pop! pocket figures. Play numbered and colored character cards to make sets and runs. Score a set to snag the character figure’s special power to help you win! The first player to score three powers wins the game!
- MSRP $7.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Now
- Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas
- Gather toys from Halloweentown for Jack Skellington to deliver on Christmas. But the presents are in pieces! Look for clever combos on the workbench that will help you put the toys together. On your turn, swap two toy parts and use assembled toys to complete goal cards. Then refill the workbench, goal cards, and the toy-building continues to the next player! Hurry to put the toy parts together and be the player that completes the most goals to win!
- MSRP $6.99, Ages 6+, 2-6 Players, Available Now
- Boo Hollow: Pumpkin Showdown Card Game
- A fun, fast-paced card game featuring the spooky-cute characters from Funko’s Boo Hollow! Play Pumpkin cards to throw Pumpkins at the other players. Watch out—they can play cards right back! Roll the special die to grab more Pumpkins or dodge out of the way at the last second! Whoever gets hit with more Pumpkins takes a Hit card. Get hit three times and you’re out! Who will be the last one standing?
- MSRP $6.99, Ages 6+, 3-6 Players, Available Now
- Funkoverse: Universal Monsters 100 4-Pack
- Face off in the ultimate Pop! battle. Combine your favorite characters and go head-to-head in four exciting game scenarios. Move through memorable locations — Dracula’s Castle or Frankenstein’s Laboratory — and use your characters’ unique abilities to capture points and achieve victory!
- MSRP $39.99, 2-4 Players, Ages 10+, Available Summer 2022
- Goonies: Never Say Die
- Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns! One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes, from the outlaw family, the Fratellis, to the legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willie. The other players take on the role of the Goonies — Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth — overcoming cryptic puzzles and deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy, and Data’s clever contraptions! Will the Goonies discover the legendary riches that will save their homes, or will they follow the fate of Chester Copperpot… and never see the light of day?
- MSRP $34.99, Ages 12+, 2-5 Players, Available Now
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – Survive ‘Til 6AM Game
- You are the night shift security guard for a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and it is your duty to check the security cameras and keep the equipment in good, working order…. and beware the animatronics that activate on their own at night! Each turn you’ll check the cameras and react to the movements in the dark. Choose to turn on the lights or close doors to protect yourself—but watch out! Each reaction depletes your limited power. Keep Freddy and his friends out of your office until you can clock off at 6:00 am!
- MSRP $16.97, Ages 13+, 1-2 Players, Available Now
- Something Wild! Five Nights at Freddy’s – Rockstar Freddy Game
- “Something Wild! Five Nights At Freddy’s” is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring an exclusive collectible Rockstar Freddy POP! figure, as well as your favorite characters from the Five Nights At Freddy’s video games
- MSRP $7.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Now