Funko Games Announces New “Hocus Pocus” Card Game – Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game

Happy Halfway to Halloween! Funko Games is adding a dash of Hocus Pocus to the season this year with Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game, now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Funko Games Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game in honor of Halfway to Halloween.

in honor of Halfway to Halloween. The Sanderson Sisters are back and players must work together to get the spellbook in this fun new card game.

Pre-orders are now available

Disney Hocus Pocus Tricks and Wits Card Game is for 2-4 plays, ages 8 and up and retails for $8.99.

is for 2-4 plays, ages 8 and up and retails for $8.99. The game arrives just in time for Hocus Pocus 2 , streaming on Disney+

, streaming on Check out Funko Games’ lineup of other spooky hits to add to your game night festivities this Halloween season.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

More Spooky Fun from Funko Games: