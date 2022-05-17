Join Marvel in Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month with “Marvel Voices: Identity #1”

In honor of Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island (AANHPI) Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is highlighting various creators and characters with a new edition of Marvel’s Voices: Identity.

As part of the ongoing AANHPI Heritage Month, Marvel Comics Marvel Voices: Identity #1 .

. The special comic series returns to stands on May 18th with an all-new collection of stories starring some of Marvel’s most iconic Asian heroes!

This year’s adventures are crafted by an incredible lineup of AANHPI writers and artists from throughout the comics industry and each story will focus on some of our heroes including: Shang-Chi Ms. Marvel Mantis Wong Jimmy Woo

Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital mission with some unexpected surprises

Writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Eric Koda teams up Ms. Marvel with Shang-Chi in a story that explore these two heroes' differences and similarities

Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama spotlight the Guardians of the Galaxy's Mantis, diving into the iconic character's fascinating past and gearing her up for a bright future

Writer Emily Kim and artist Rickie Yagawa showcase the power and expertise of master of the mystic arts, Wong, in an exciting solo adventure

“2022 continues the tradition of inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects ‘the world outside your window.’ These stories celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding pantheon of heroes and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island cultures and identities.”

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1