Join Marvel in Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month with “Marvel Voices: Identity #1”

In honor of Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island (AANHPI) Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is highlighting various creators and characters with a new edition of Marvel’s Voices: Identity. 

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the ongoing AANHPI Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is celebrating their creators with the special four-part series Marvel Voices: Identity #1. 
  • The special comic series returns to stands on May 18th with an all-new collection of stories starring some of Marvel’s most iconic Asian heroes!

  • This year’s adventures are crafted by an incredible lineup of AANHPI writers and artists from throughout the comics industry and each story will focus on some of our heroes including:
    • Shang-Chi
    • Ms. Marvel
    • Mantis
    • Wong
    • Jimmy Woo
  • In anticipation of the new release, Marvel shared a new trailer featuring never-before-seen artwork! Take a look:

Marvel’s AANHPI Creators:

Join Marvel for four action packed adventures told through the words and artwork of their talented writers and artists:

  • Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital mission with some unexpected surprises
  • Writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Eric Koda teams up Ms. Marvel with Shang-Chi in a story that explore these two heroes’ differences and similarities
  • Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama spotlight the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis, diving into the iconic character’s fascinating past and gearing her up for a bright future
  • Writer Emily Kim and artist Rickie Yagawa showcase the power and expertise of master of the mystic arts, Wong, in an exciting solo adventure

About Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1

  • “2022 continues the tradition of inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects ‘the world outside your window.’ These stories celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding pantheon of heroes and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island cultures and identities.”  

 

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1

  • Written by Pornsak Pichetshote, Sabir Pirzada, Jeremy Holt, and Emily Kim
  • Art by Creees Lee, Eric Koda, Kei Zama, And Rickie Yagawa
  • Colors by Bryan Valenza, Brian Reber, Irma Kniivila, and Sebastian Cheng
  • Introduction by Isabel Hsu
  • Cover by Creees Lee & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
  • On Sale: May 18th