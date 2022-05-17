Join Marvel in Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month with “Marvel Voices: Identity #1”

In honor of Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island (AANHPI) Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is highlighting various creators and characters with a new edition of Marvel’s Voices: Identity.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the ongoing AANHPI Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is celebrating their creators with the special four-part series Marvel Voices: Identity #1.
- The special comic series returns to stands on May 18th with an all-new collection of stories starring some of Marvel’s most iconic Asian heroes!
- This year’s adventures are crafted by an incredible lineup of AANHPI writers and artists from throughout the comics industry and each story will focus on some of our heroes including:
- Shang-Chi
- Ms. Marvel
- Mantis
- Wong
- Jimmy Woo
- In anticipation of the new release, Marvel shared a new trailer featuring never-before-seen artwork! Take a look:
Marvel’s AANHPI Creators:
Join Marvel for four action packed adventures told through the words and artwork of their talented writers and artists:
- Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital mission with some unexpected surprises
- Writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Eric Koda teams up Ms. Marvel with Shang-Chi in a story that explore these two heroes’ differences and similarities
- Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama spotlight the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Mantis, diving into the iconic character’s fascinating past and gearing her up for a bright future
- Writer Emily Kim and artist Rickie Yagawa showcase the power and expertise of master of the mystic arts, Wong, in an exciting solo adventure
About Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1
- “2022 continues the tradition of inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects ‘the world outside your window.’ These stories celebrate Marvel’s ongoing, ever-expanding pantheon of heroes and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island cultures and identities.”
Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1
- Written by Pornsak Pichetshote, Sabir Pirzada, Jeremy Holt, and Emily Kim
- Art by Creees Lee, Eric Koda, Kei Zama, And Rickie Yagawa
- Colors by Bryan Valenza, Brian Reber, Irma Kniivila, and Sebastian Cheng
- Introduction by Isabel Hsu
- Cover by Creees Lee & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
- On Sale: May 18th