20th Century Studios Reportedly Rebooting “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” at Hulu

Comic fans wanting to spend more time in the worlds created by Alan Moore could be in for a treat as The Hollywood Reporter writes that a reboot of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is in the works.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios is reportedly looking to revisit critically acclaimed comics The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen with a new featured set for Hulu

with a new featured set for Justin Haythe ( Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow ) has been tapped to write the screenplay and Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 adaptation for 20th Century, is also attached as a producer.

) has been tapped to write the screenplay and Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 adaptation for 20th Century, is also attached as a producer. Murphy’s producing partner Susan Montford and Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment are also on board to produce.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen brings together famous literary characters as part of secret society to take on other, less savory figures from classic novels. Moore’s comics featured: Mina Murray Allan Quatermain Captain Nemo Dr. Jekyll The Invisible Man Fu Manchu Professor Moriarty War of the Worlds Aliens

brings together famous literary characters as part of secret society to take on other, less savory figures from classic novels. Moore’s comics featured: Audiences may recall that in the 2003 feature—which starred Sean Conney in his last film role— several of the comic characters were included but also saw the addition of Tom Sawyer and Dorian Grey.

20th Century hasn’t indicated how many of the original figures will be brought back for the movie but THR notes that sources say Haythe and the creative team want to focus on the core comic books for this take.

About League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Comics:

The series launched at DC Comics in 1999 and was written by Alan Moore with artwork by Kevin O’Neill. Two volumes were published under the imprint before Moore and DC parted ways.

The series was moved to independent publishers and several other volumes and graphic novels were released. The storyline wrapped up in 2019.

The first volume won the Bram Stoker Award for best illustrated narrative

The second volume won an Eisner Award for best limited series.