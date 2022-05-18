Marvel Signs 20-Year Deal for Name and Likeness of Stan Lee

Marvel has signed a unique 20-year deal to license the name and likeness of legendary comic creator Stan Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel had signed a deal with Stan Lee Universe, a venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment.

This new deal will allow Marvel to license the name and likeness of Lee in future films, television productions, Disney parks, various experiences and merchandise.

Lee, who passed away in 2018, was the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics in the 1960s.

Lee had a hand in creating iconic Marvel characters like Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Avengers and more.

Today, Marvel fans best know Lee for his cameos in Marvel films, including every Marvel Cinematic Universe film up to Avengers: Endgame

This deal does not necessarily mean we will see CGI cameo’s from Lee in the future though as The Hollywood Reporter reports that it is unknown if that is something audiences would want to see.

Genius Brand, a global kids media company, created the joint venture with POW!, a media company co-founded by Lee along with Gill Champion and Arthur Lieberman, in July 2020.

