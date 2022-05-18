Toynk Toys Showcases Star Wars Celebration Exclusives and New Arrivals

The countdown to Star Wars Celebration 2022 is on and Toynk.com is giving fans a sneak peek at their new arrivals and teasing some fantastic exclusives.

What’s Happening:

Toynk is bringing Star Wars fun to Star Wars Celebration 2022 and today, they’re sharing a look at new merchandise offerings

From Geeki Tikis to Funky Chunky magnets, this year features a great assortment of new arrivals and exclusives for Star Wars Celebration 2022.

From Geeki Tikis to Funky Chunky magnets, this year features a great assortment of new arrivals and exclusives for Star Wars Celebration 2022. Toynk exclusive Star Wars products are officially licensed and include drinkware, enamel pins, and magnets.

See you at Celebration!

Heading to Anaheim for the galactic event of the year? Be sure to check out Booth #1543 for out-of-this-world Star Wars Collectibles from Toynk.com !

Geeki Tikis® Debuting at Star Wars Celebrations

Part of an exclusive line of geeky drinkware from Beeline Creative, Geeki Tikis® combines pop culture’s most beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture. Each Geeki Tikis® mug features beautifully sculpted detailing true to the Star Wars character it is paying homage to.

The Mandalorian Scenic Mug (Season 1)

Experience all your favorite moments from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 in a whole new way. Standing at an impressive 8 inches tall, this ceramic mug features a raised relief with stunning tiki art. Turn the tumbler around to discover an array of characters and iconic elements from Mando's journey. From Din Djarin's clash with a Mudhorn to his travels with the adorable foundling Grogu, you will be reliving every memorable scene from the series. The 24-ounce tiki mug also features etchings of familiar iconography along the rim and base.

The Mandalorian Scenic Mug (Season 2)

This epic Geeki Tikis Scenic Mug features 360-degree tiki artwork that tells the story of The Mandalorian Season 2. Turn the 24-ounce tumbler around to reveal a blue scenic design wrapped in imagery from the acclaimed Star Wars series. Fans can spot an array of familiar characters and iconic elements that will have them reliving every unforgettable moment. Don't miss the biggest adventures from Mando and Grogu's journey across the galaxy. Everything is incorporated with elements of tropical styling, from Ahsoka Tano dual-wielding her lightsabers to Frog Lady protecting her eggs from the dangerous Krykna.

Geeki Tikis® Mos Eisley Cantina Mini Muglets 4pk Series 2

Join the galaxy's wretched hive of scum and villainy with this Geeki Tikis Star Wars Mini Muglet 4-Pack. The notorious Mos Eisley cantina regulars get a tropical twist as tiki figures in this colorful mini muglet set inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope. Greedo (green), Kabe (orange), Muftak (gray), and Bom Vimdin (yellow) are here to start up some trouble in your establishment.

Faithfully sculpted with remarkable attention to detail, each character is painted in a unique color palette with a stunning glazed finish. Each ceramic mini muglet holds 3 ounces of a hot or cold beverage of your choice.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series 2 Geeki Tikis® Mugs

The Geeki Tikis Series 2 collection from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has arrived. This time around, you can choose to drink with fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, or a Dark Trooper, all of whom made their live-action appearances in Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series. This is the way… to enjoy a tropical refreshment. (Each character is sold separately.)

Star Wars: A Cupful of Cute Mugs Han & Leia Set

Everyone's favorite Rebel princess and scruffy-looking nerf herder are ready for more galactic adventures in this charming Star Wars mug set. The galaxy's original power couple comes paired together in figural, stylized versions of the famous smuggler and the fearless rebel leader. This series is part of a special artist collaboration between Jerrod Maruyama and Beeline Creative. These Cupful of Cute ceramic mugs holds approximately 16 ounces of your favorite beverage.

Cupful of Cute Star Wars Han and Leia 16-Ounce Ceramic Mugs | Set of 2

Star Wars Celebration 2022 Exclusive Pins

Add some fandom flair to your everyday attire with quality enamel pins from Sales One Studios, LLC. All three Toynk Exclusive Pins feature the event name and dates “Star Wars Celebration Anaheim May 26-29, 2022” to serve as a memento of this epic weekend for years to come. Each pin is made with a durable base metal pin and colored enamel inlay. The Rubber clutch backing provides a firm hold for years to come.

Star Wars Anakin/Darth Vader Enamel Pin

Star Wars Mandalorian/Grogu Enamel Pin

Star Wars Boba Fett Enamel Pin

Toynk Exclusive Star Wars Vintage Action Figure Magnets

Funky Chunky Star Wars Action Figure Magnets

From the manufacturer, NMR Distribution comes a fun retro-inspired line of Funky Chunky magnets showcasing your favorite retro Star Wars Action Figures on a heavy-duty fully colored magnet. These aren't your mom's standard refrigerator magnet; they're big, beefy, and outshine all others.

Be the envy of your friends and family with these super cool and very chunky die-cut magnets. These bold Funky Chunky Magnets measure approximately 4.5 x 2.5 inches.

Star Wars R2D2 Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

Star Wars Han Solo Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

Star Wars C3PO Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

Star Wars Chewbacca Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

Star Wars Princess Leia Toy Funky Chunky Magnet

MEGA Funky Chunky Star Wars Magnet Frames

Showcase your favorite Star Wars memories with the Star Wars MEGA Funky Chunky Magnet frames. Measuring 7 x 5.5 inches these large magnets will hold your favorite pictures and mementos for a daily dose of Star Wars fun. The border of this magnetic photo frame recreates authentic details from the vintage Star Wars action figure line. Looks just like a cutout of the original packaging, with space for putting your precious photos, kids' drawings, and other keepsakes.