Disney and Impossible Foods Create a Special Plant-Based Burger for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

If you are a vegetarian, vegan or like to eat plant-based from time to time, then you will want to hear about this. Disney and Impossible Foods have teamed up to create a special burger for The Bob's Burgers Movie according to Hypebeast.

What's Happening:

Those who attended the premiere of The Bob's Burgers Movie at the El Capitan Theatre were treated to a special burger made for this movie.

at the El Capitan Theatre were treated to a special burger made for this movie. It was dubbed Get This Plant Patty Started and helped roll out the red carpet for the film.

and helped roll out the red carpet for the film. This was a special collaboration with Disney and Impossible Foods and will be available for a limited time at a special Bob’s Burgers pop-up. This will take place at the Disney Springs

pop-up. This will take place at the This completely plant-based burger is loaded with delicious ingredients and a touch of heat.

There is a vegan mayo sauce that features heat with sriracha and minced pepperoncini. The flavors all come together and are topped with three slices of dairy-free American cheese.

It's great for vegans and non-vegans alike.

If you are not able to make it to Disney for Get This Plant Patty Started, you can celebrate by making this burger in the comfort of your own home.

How to Make Get This Plant Patty Started

For the Sauce:

1 Cup Vegan Mayo

2 Tablespoons Sriracha

2 Tablespoons Minced Pepperoncini

2 Tablespoons Ketchup

2 Tablespoons Dill Pickle Relish

For the Patties:

12 oz Package Impossible Burger

Salt & Pepper

3 Slices Dairy-Free American Cheese

For the Assembly:

3 Vegan Buns (e.g. Potato Rolls)

3 Leaves Butter Lettuce

6 Slices Tomato

6 Onion Slices

Dill Pickle Chips

Directions: