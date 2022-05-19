First Look at 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup at EPCOT

Disney Parks Blog gave us the first look at this year's lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at EPCOT. This is all part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening July 14th through November 19th.

What's Happening:

Live music is back, and internationally known artists as well as local bands will be taking the stage at America Gardens Theatre.

The best part is, all concerts are included with admission to the park.

More artists will be announced at a later date, so keep checking back.

Beginning May 24th, you can secure a spot at the show by reserving an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, available Friday through Monday. You can do so by visiting TasteEPCOT.com

Lineup:

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men