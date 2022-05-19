First Look at 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup at EPCOT

Disney Parks Blog gave us the first look at this year's lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at EPCOT. This is all part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening July 14th through November 19th.
What's Happening:
- Live music is back, and internationally known artists as well as local bands will be taking the stage at America Gardens Theatre.
- The best part is, all concerts are included with admission to the park.
- More artists will be announced at a later date, so keep checking back.
- Beginning May 24th, you can secure a spot at the show by reserving an Eat to the Beat Dining Package, available Friday through Monday. You can do so by visiting TasteEPCOT.com
Lineup:
- July 14-15 – Baha Men
- July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
- July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
- Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
- Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
- Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
- Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
- Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
- Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)
- Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
- Sept. 23-24 – BBMak
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)
- Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
- Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
- Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
- Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning