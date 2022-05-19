Funkoween 2022: “The Simpsons” Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop! Figures

Happy Funkoween! We’re already Halfway to Halloween and Funko is going all out with spooky new releases that fans won’t be able to resist. Today, a series of The Simpsons Pop! figures featuring the Springfield family as crazy characters from various iterations of the “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episodes.

Funko is getting in the spirit of the season…the Halloween season that is! This year’s Funkoween celebration is in full swing and includes exciting new pre-orders honoring our favorite spooky franchises.

Catch all the Funkoween fun and pre-order your favorites on Entertainment Earth ! These Pop! figures will ship to fans in September and October of 2022.

Pop! Figures

