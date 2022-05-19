Marvel Reveals First Look At “Mandalorian” Comic Book Series

Star Wars fans who love The Mandalorian will be excited to find out that this show is being turned into a comic thanks to Marvel. You'll see Mando and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, in their adventures as Marvel Comics publishes an eight-issue series beginning on July 6th. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

The saga of The Mandalorian comes to Marvel Comics! Kicking off in July, STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN will be an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ STAR WARS moments will be brought to life in a brand-new way, and you can get your first look at the highly-anticipated debut issue right now in a special preview!

Check out all the covers right now and pick up STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 when it hits stands on July 6. For more information, visit Marvel.com.