Disney+ Releases New Trailer and Key Art for “Baymax!”

Yesterday, we reported on the official release date for the new Disney+ spinoff series to Big Hero 6, Baymax! Today in celebration of National Streaming Day, Disney+ is whetting our appetites even more with a brand new trailer and key art for the series.

The new animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax! is officially set to debut June 29th, 2022 on Disney+.

Based on the Academy Award winning, Big Hero 6, the new series follows everyone's favorite health-care bot on his own adventures in the city.

Baymax!, Walt Disney Animation Studios' first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. Created by Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6, the series is based on the character from the original film.

Baymax! is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The series' episodes are directed by Dean Wellins (Eps 1, 2, 6), Lissa Treiman (Ep 3), Dan Abraham (Ep 4) and Mark Kennedy (Ep 5). Screenwriter is Cirocco Dunlap.

Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax. Voice talent featured in episodes include Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson and Jaboukie Young-White.

Series creator Don Hall said: “I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks. In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”