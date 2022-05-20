Dark Horse Comics Introduce “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” and “Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit”

Star Wars comics from Dark Horse will be arriving later this year.

What's Happening:

StarWars.com Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories and Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories:

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories will be available this summer and is a new comic series featuring tales set in every era of the Star Wars timeline with your favorite characters.

will be available this summer and is a new comic series featuring tales set in every era of the timeline with your favorite characters. Stories are written by many talented creators, including Cecil Castelluci, Michael Moreci, and Amanda Deibert, issue #1, from Deibert. Star Wars Tales artist Lucas Marangon, kicks off the run with a story set during the Clone Wars .

. When members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous, Jedi Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit:

If that's not enough, Star Wars: Tales from the Rancor Pit by Cavan Scott will debut this fall and continue the tradition of fun stories for Halloween.

by Cavan Scott will debut this fall and continue the tradition of fun stories for Halloween. This will share the tails from Vader’s Castle series and teams up with Star Wars Adventures artist Nick Brokenshire, with other artists Juan Samu, Rafael Pérez, and Andy Duggan.

Picture a dark and stormy night on Tatooine in the dungeon of Jabba the Hutt.

Imagine clanking droid ghosts, the chilling wampa caves of Hoth, and a monster hunt with Saber-For-Hire Ty Yorrick.

What They're Saying:

“We are thrilled to be working with Dark Horse — and with Cecil, Amanda, and Michael — on Hyperspace Stories,” says Lucasfilm Publishing’s Creative Director Michael Siglain. “Fans of all ages will be treated to action-packed, exciting, and emotional stories that just may be more connected than they seem.”

“Lucasfilm Publishing has a wonderful tradition of working with Cavan on creepy comic anthologies at Halloween, and this year is no different,” says Siglain. “Our latest terrifying tales come from the dreaded depths of Jabba the Hutt’s Rancor Pit, and once again, Cav and team have plenty of monster mayhem in store for readers of all ages.”

“Dark Horse has a long history with the Star Wars franchise and I’m not shy about admitting that I personally saw the original film nineteen times during its initial release,” adds Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics founder and CEO. “I am thrilled Dark Horse is once again bringing new stories to life featuring the characters populating this incredible galaxy. I can assure you that we are approaching this legendary franchise with the same passion and dedication that we brought to it for more than two decades.”