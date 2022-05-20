As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 23rd-28th:
- Monday, May 23
- Zander Moricz and Roberta Robbie Kaplan (Don’t Say Gay lawsuit plaintiff and lawyer)
- Dan Abrams and attorney Fred Gray (Alabama v. King)
- American Idol winner and runner-up
- TV host and author Erin Napier (This Lantern House)
- Tuesday, May 24
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Colton Haynes (Miss Memory Lane)
- Wednesday, May 25
- Martha Stewart (The Great American Tag Sale)
- Performance by Shaggy
- Thursday, May 26
- Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Andy Baraghani (The Cook You Want to Be)
- Friday, May 27
- Ron Howard and chef José Andrés (We Feed People)
- Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Saturday, May 28
- Kellie Carter Jackson (Oprahdemics)
- VJ SuChin Pak
- Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.