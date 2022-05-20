As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 23rd-28th:

Monday, May 23 Zander Moricz and Roberta Robbie Kaplan (Don’t Say Gay lawsuit plaintiff and lawyer) Dan Abrams and attorney Fred Gray ( Alabama v. King ) American Idol winner and runner-up TV host and author Erin Napier ( This Lantern House )

Tuesday, May 24 Ewan McGregor ( Obi-Wan Kenobi Jennifer Connelly ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Colton Haynes ( Miss Memory Lane )

Wednesday, May 25 Martha Stewart ( The Great American Tag Sale ) Performance by Shaggy

Thursday, May 26 Camilla Luddington ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Andy Baraghani ( The Cook You Want to Be )

Friday, May 27 Ron Howard and chef José Andrés ( We Feed People Danny Ramirez ( Top Gun: Maverick )

Saturday, May 28 Kellie Carter Jackson ( Oprahdemics ) VJ SuChin Pak Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.