“GMA” Guest List: Martha Stewart, Ron Howard and More to Appear Week of May 23rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 23rd-28th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 23rd-28th:

  • Monday, May 23
    • Zander Moricz and Roberta Robbie Kaplan (Don’t Say Gay lawsuit plaintiff and lawyer)
    • Dan Abrams and attorney Fred Gray (Alabama v. King)
    • American Idol winner and runner-up
    • TV host and author Erin Napier (This Lantern House)
  • Tuesday, May 24
    • Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
    • Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Colton Haynes (Miss Memory Lane)
  • Wednesday, May 25
    • Martha Stewart (The Great American Tag Sale)
    • Performance by Shaggy
  • Thursday, May 26
  • Friday, May 27
    • Ron Howard and chef José Andrés (We Feed People)
    • Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Saturday, May 28
    • Kellie Carter Jackson (Oprahdemics)
    • VJ SuChin Pak
    • Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.